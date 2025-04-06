Car plunges 12 feet off parking platform in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — A 77-year-old man is in serious condition after being trapped inside a car that plunged 12 feet from a parking structure in Queen Anne, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said.

At around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Seattle Police and Fire responded to reports of a car that had gone over a cement parking bumper and landed upside down on a patio of an apartment complex near 1st Avenue Northeast and Valley Street.

Crews found a man trapped inside the Subaru Outback and rescued him from the car and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

SPD says they are investigating what led up to the incident.

