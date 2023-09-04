Northbound Aurora Avenue North/SR 99 closed for crash

SEATTLE — The northbound lanes of State Route 99/Aurora Avenue North are closed after a crash with injuries just north of the SR 99 tunnel.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the closure just north of Dexter Avenue at 2:05 a.m.

Drivers in the northbound SR 99 tunnel are forced to get off at the Mercer Street exit. Seattle Police cars are blocking drivers from going any further. Seattle Fire is also at the scene.

A man in his 30s was speeding when he hit a car parked on the shoulder, according to SPD Officer Shawn Weismiller.

Four people in one car were stable when they were taken to the hospital.

The driver that hit the parked car was taken into custody.

Traffic collision investigation detectives are at the scene.

@SeattlePD and fire assistance have arrived on scene of this incident on NB 99 just north of Dexter Ave. just north of the tunnel.



All lanes of NB 99 are blocked, but vehicles are able to use the off-ramp. https://t.co/ez64377Ul6 pic.twitter.com/7liV7E9Dcc — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 4, 2023









©2023 Cox Media Group