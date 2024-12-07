Kamala Harris recognizes Bellevue officer injured in motorcade

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris invited a Bellevue police officer to her home in Washington, D.C. on Friday to thank him for his bravery and service.

On August 15, 2023, Officer Kevin Bereta fell 30 feet from an overpass while protecting the Vice President during her visit to Seattle.

Although he survived the fall, Officer Bereta almost died. He underwent numerous surgeries for injuries to his back, leg, foot, elbow, clavicle, and other parts of his body, as well as nerve damage and spinal fractures.

He spent a year recovering before he was able to return to work.

According to a news release, Vice President Harris was thrilled to see how much progress he had made in his recovery.

“It was really hard to make this journey,” Officer Bereta said. “But there was no way I would turn down the honor of meeting the VP so that she could express her thanks in person.”

Officer Bereta’s wife made the trip with him. He said it was one they will remember forever.

©2024 Cox Media Group