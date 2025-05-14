Valley Medical Center closing some clinics, departments

RENTON, Wash. — Valley Medical Center is shutting down several clinics and healthcare units across South King County due to “significant financial instabilities and uncertainties.”

The hospital has been facing operational uncertainties around state and federal budgets, plus there have been concerns about how much they’re getting reimbursed from the private sector.

Because of that, they plan to close inpatient care at the Northwest Pavilion, including the pediatrics unit, on June 27.

They’re also closing five clinics—some on May 12 and the rest on June 27.

On top of that, two Covington clinics will consolidate, with services moving to Renton and auburn.

Valley Medical says it’s working to connect patients with other community-based providers to make the transition easier.

