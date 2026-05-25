Spokane woman finds marmot living in her attic

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman in the Spokane area called the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for help – after discovering a marmot was living in her attic.

“We were a little skeptical,” the department shared. “But here’s the evidence- this marmot had the audacity to not only chew a hole in the roof and stick her head out like she pays the mortgage, but also chew through wildlife screen placed over the hole, then chewed a second hole in the roof when the first was covered with metal!”

A Wildlife Control Operator helped the woman evict the marmot roommate. WDFW says it avoided three traps in the attic but eventually, was caught.

The attic was checked to make sure the marmot hadn’t left any babies behind and nothing was found.

It isn’t out of the ordinary for small mammals this time of year to find their way under decks, into crawlspaces, or garages and sheds to make nests and have babies.

If you find yourself with a wildlife roommate, check out WDFW’s web page on evicting animals from buildings by clicking here.

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