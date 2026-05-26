You will soon be able to drink as you walk around Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — Good news for beer or wine aficionados.

As you’re strolling through Pike Place Market in Seattle, you will be able to walk around the market with a drink in hand next month.

The Sip & Savor program kicks off on June 5. From then until Labor Day, participating visitors will be able to have a drink in hand Fridays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. in the market.

You will be ID’d and will receive a wristband.

"Sip & Savor is designed to create a more flexible and inclusive experience for all. Whether you’re visiting with friends, exploring with family (adults 21+ participating responsibly), or simply looking for a more casual alternative to a traditional bar setting, it’s a new way to enjoy the Market’s vibrant atmosphere while supporting the small businesses that make it so special," Pike Place Market said.

You can learn more about the program here.

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