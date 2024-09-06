Bellevue motorcycle officer who fell 50 feet during motorcade back at work after more than a year

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue police officer, who almost died when he fell at least 50 feet while taking part in a motorcade to escort the Vice President, is officially back to work after more than a year on medical leave.

Officer Kevin Bereta returned to work with the department on August 30.

Motorcycle officer Bereta took part in the motorcade on August 15, 2023. During that detail, he was on the Michigan Street bridge when he hit a guardrail and fell onto I-5 and oncoming traffic below.

Bereta, who joined the Bellevue Police Department in 2018, described the moments leading up to the terrifying fall.

“When I went over, it was very peaceful. I recognized the fact that I was going to die,” he said.

The Bellevue officer was conscious when he landed on his back.

No one stopped to help him, except for one driver named Tyler, he said.

“I knew I was going to get run over,” he said. “People were driving passed me. And they were driving passed me. nobody stopped. He was the only one that got out of his vehicle to make sure I was okay. He is a hero.”

At one point, Bereta was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center. Since the crash, he has had nine surgeries to repair his injuries, including his broken back, foot and ribs.

The horrible fall happened after his best friend and patrol partner, Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson, was killed in a crash while on the job in 2022.

“It impacted us all and we all know his partner was killed over a year ago. The level of trauma that he has had to carry with him and his family, his wife as well, is nothing but amazing. I feel very blessed. We feel very blessed he’s back working,” said Bellevue police chief Wendell Shirley. “It’s been difficult for everyone so Kevin coming back has shined a bright light of hope and we know Jordan is watching over this whole process as well.”

While there were moments when the pain was unbearable, the father of three told KIRO 7 News that his children and wife motivated him to push through, including his older son who joined him during his physical therapy sessions.

“If I could bestow anything of my work ethic onto him and he’s seeing this as, I’ll say it, as a broken father, coming from a wheelchair to crutches to walking,” he shared. “I don’t think I could have done it if I didn’t have kids. It’s not about me. It’s about them and I need to be there for them.”

Bereta still has a long road ahead of him as he may need another surgery, he said.

The officer is working on light-duty tasks until he is cleared to return to patrol duty, the chief said.

