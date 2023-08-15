Local

Bellevue motorcycle officer falls 50 feet off ramp while on motorcade for Vice President Harris

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Officer falls off on-ramp.

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A Bellevue Police Department motorcycle officer reportedly fell 50 to 60 feet off the Michigan Street on-ramp in Seattle while serving on the detail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade.

Bellevue PD said the officer landed in the southbound lanes of I-5 and is currently being treated for his injuries at Harborview Medical Center. He is said to be conscious and alert.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the incident but Washington State Patrol is investigating.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read