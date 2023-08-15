Bellevue motorcycle officer falls 50 feet off ramp while on motorcade for Vice President Harris

SEATTLE — A Bellevue Police Department motorcycle officer reportedly fell 50 to 60 feet off the Michigan Street on-ramp in Seattle while serving on the detail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade.

Bellevue PD said the officer landed in the southbound lanes of I-5 and is currently being treated for his injuries at Harborview Medical Center. He is said to be conscious and alert.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the incident but Washington State Patrol is investigating.

Bellevue motorcycle officer injured in Seattle

A Bellevue motorcycle officer was seriously injured during an incident while on service detail for the Vice Presidential visit to Seattle Tuesday afternoon. @SeattlePD @wspd2pio — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) August 15, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group