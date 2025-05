FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was hit by an SUV and killed while attempting to cross I-5 in Federal Way, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said in a report.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Friday night, the man was on the left shoulder of I-5 southbound and went to cross over to the right shoulder and was hit by a GMC Yukon, according to the WSP

The four people in the SUV were not injured and the roadway was blocked for over three hours after the incident, the report said.

