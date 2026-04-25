Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a car in Factoria

FACTORIA, Wash. — An 18-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a car in Factoria.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the man was speeding on Factoria Boulevard Southeast and ran into a car that was trying to turn at the intersection of Southeast 41st Place.

Bellevue Fire tried to save the man, but he didn’t survive.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperative throughout the preliminary investigation.

Bellevue Police Collison Investigators determined the driver was not impaired and was later released.

The investigation into Friday evening’s collision is ongoing.

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