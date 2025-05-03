Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Bellevue

A fatal motorcycle crash has shut down a major Bellevue intersection, according to police.

The crash occurred at about 9:30pm.

The intersection of Northeast 8th Street and 116th Avenue Northeast was closed while investigators worked.

Bellevue Fire medics attempted to save the motorcyclist, but they died at the scene.

No further details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the collision were released.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and follow all posted detour signs.

Police did not provide an estimate for when the intersection would reopen, citing an ongoing investigation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group