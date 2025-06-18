Judge to hear arguments on Kohberger trial delay request

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An Ada County judge will hear arguments for and against delaying the upcoming Idaho student murders trial.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kalyee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus home in November 2022.

Kohberger’s team pushed for the delay back on May 20 in a 40-page motion, stating they want more time to prepare because of the large amount of media attention the case has been receiving.

The document also pointed to the disclosure of previously unreleased case details in an episode of NBC’s ‘Dateline.’ His team stated that this may have violated the court’s gag order.

The motion stated that the court has an obligation to protect Kohberger’s constitutional rights to a fair trial, stating that any conviction and sentence from a trial beginning this summer would be “unconstitutionally imposed and, therefore, vulnerable to reversal on direct or collateral review.”

Prosecutors, however, argue they’ve had plenty of time to prepare and that postponing would be harmful to the victims’ families and their right to a timely resolution.

The hearing will be livestreamed here at 11:30 a.m.

Jury selection is currently set to begin July 30 and the trial itself is scheduled for August 11.

