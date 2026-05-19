Auburn cop accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor bails out of jail

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — An Auburn police officer has bailed out of jail after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to a person he thought was a minor.

Turns out, he was messaging Pierce County deputies.

The sheriff’s office tells us he sent those illicit messages last Wednesday. On Friday morning, deputies showed up and arrested him while he was at work.

The sheriff’s office says deputies coordinated with Auburn police to arrest the officer at the police station, so he couldn’t escape or destroy evidence.

He was set to appear in court on Monday, but on Sunday, he posted $100,000 bail and was released from jail, according to Pierce County prosecutors.

The case is now an “out-of-custody case,” prosecutors say. His bail return date was set for June 2.

The case was investigated by Pierce County’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

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