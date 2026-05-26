KIRO 7 News Special: Retiring the USS Nimitz

BREMERTON, Wash. — For more than five decades, the USS Nimitz served as one of the most iconic aircraft carriers in American history— and for the last decade, she’s called Puget Sound her home.

The Nimitz is the Navy’s oldest aircraft carrier and the first of its kind commissioned more than 50 years ago.

When the Nimitz departed Bremerton for the final time this March, water cannons fired to mark the farewell. It signaled the end of an era, not just for the Navy, but for the thousands who served aboard her.

One of those who served is part of the KIRO 7 News team. KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Robert Van Winkle began his Navy career aboard the Nimitz.

He was invited back on board for a special goodbye tour – and he brought one of our camera crews along with him to share the experience with our viewers:

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