It happened again: Car crashes into Bloom Boutique in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — It happened again. Bloom Boutique in Gig Harbor says someone crashed their car into the side of the store.

It happened on Saturday.

No one was hurt, but the damage was too much to keep the store open.

The owners will find out Monday how soon they can reopen.

“As part of the repairs to ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and neighboring businesses, permanent vehicle barriers will be installed all the way across our building. This will prevent a similar incident from ever happening again,” the owners shared on Instagram. “We appreciate all of the messages, support, and concern we’ve already received. We’ll keep everyone updated on Instagram stories and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Owners Mark Crowley and Maria Miskoshi also own Frankie, another shop in Uptown Gig Harbor. While Bloom is closed, customers can make returns, exchanges, and shop at Frankie.

In January, another car crashed into the store and caused a gas leak. According to police, the crash happened while the driver was turning into the parking lot. His feet became caught between the gas and brake pedals, causing him to accelerate into the shop.

No customers were inside at the time, but Crowley, was hurt. He had some cuts and bruises according to Miskoshi.

It took about two weeks for repairs to get underway.

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