Team USA could make a return World Cup trip to Seattle

Seattle takes the World Cup stage again this week, with matches on Wednesday pitting Bosnia and Herzegovina against Qatar and on Friday pitting Egypt against Iran, but fans are already buzzing about the possible return of Team USA to Seattle.

If Team USA wins in Santa Clara on July 1, the team will advance to round 16, which will be played in Seattle.

That has fans and local businesses cheering.

Throngs of people filled the streets when Team USA defeated Australia in the World Cup on Friday. Many of those same people spilled into local businesses.

“It was just an amazing day all around. It was crazy. It was just crazy in here,” said Kelly McCullough, Manager of Hatback Bar and Grill and Victory Hall, which had a record-breaking day.

“The busiest day we’d ever had. We doubled it. It was double what the Super Bowl party was,” she shared.

Of the six World Cup matches Seattle is hosting, four are still to come, including a July 6 game that could feature Team USA again.

“We know what to anticipate and how to hopefully prepare for the crowds that we’re going to see, for sure, for all these games,” Kelly said.

Visit Seattle projects the economic impact of the World Cup on the metropolitan area to be about $846 million.

But Mariners fans, savoring a victory over the Red Sox in Seattle on Sunday, said the World Cup is bringing the region something more.

“I think it adds a lot to the city. It builds up the community when people come together,” said Dani Middleton.

“It’s a fun thing that people can get together for something in common that brings everyone together,” added Caroline Kinuthia.

Keith Ankeny summed it up, “As a community – both the statewide and national – all these other countries coming over – it’s kind of uplifting, and everybody’s like, getting along. It’s pretty awesome. I really enjoy it.”

Wednesday’s World Cup match, featuring Bosnia and Herzegovina against Qatar, begins at noon at Seattle Stadium.

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