Docs: Burien step-mom bound 7-year-old’s hands for days, forced him to sleep in 2x4′ space

BURIEN, Wash. — A woman’s attorney has pleaded not guilty on her behalf regarding allegations of child abuse against one of her stepchildren.

Renee Leon, 44, was arrested earlier this month at her Burien home. According to court documents, she allegedly physically and psychologically abused her 7-year-old stepson over the span of at least two years.

Court docs say the child has lived with Leon since July 2024.

Since then, Leon would allegedly punish the child by forcing him to sleep in a confined space on a mat, with no pillows or blankets, that was about 22.5 inches wide by 46 inches long, docs said.

In that confined space were photos taped to the walls of individuals in straight jackets, court docs said. The photos served as a “warning” of what could happen to the child if he misbehaved, court docs allege.

According to court documents, a camera was pointed at the child’s sleep area to watch him. The child’s father told investigators that none of the other children in the house had cameras pointed at their beds, court docs said.

Burien child abuse case Photos from King County charging documents

According to court documents, Leon also wrapped the child’s hands as a punishment and kept them bound so tightly for so long that the child “developed significant pressure wounds between his fingers” and was unable to use his hands at school because he was in so much pain, docs said.

Leon wrote several letters to the child’s school about his alleged misbehavior, according to court docs. In one letter, she told school officials that his hands were wrapped at the medical advice of their family doctor to prevent the child from picking his nose, masturbating, and hitting other children, court docs said.

However, during an investigation from Child Protective Services, the family doctor wrote: “I did not ever provide such advice. She told me the same thing during our appointment, implying she received the advice elsewhere,” court docs allege.

In one of the letters to the school, Leon alleged that the 7-year-old had sexually abused other children and exhibited inappropriate sexual behaviors at school. The child’s school responded and said that he is under constant supervision and that none of these behaviors or accusations were ever observed, according to court documents.

“At this time, I do not feel safe with this child going home without further intervention. Please let me know the next steps as soon as possible,” the child’s teacher wrote in a letter, documenting the injuries, according to court documents.

When CPS and deputies investigated, the child said that he was also forced to swallow dish soap if he lied, and was told to dip his finger into hot sauce and put it in his nostril if he was caught picking his nose, court documents say.

The 7-year-old told investigators, “I am starting to think like I deserve those consequences” because he wasn’t “following the rules,” according to court documents.

Two adults in the home confirmed the alleged abuse to investigators and that the 7-year-old was the only one subjected to it, court documents say.

Leon has been charged with several counts of assault of a child-domestic violence.

In her arraignment on June 17, a judge ruled that Leon cannot have any contact with the 7-year-old victim. The judge, however, appears to have allowed supervised contact with her young biological children should she post bail.

Bail has been set at $150,000.

As of this writing, other adults in the home have not been charged.

A trial has been set for Aug. 10.

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