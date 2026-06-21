13,000 gallons of wastewater released into Puget Sound; advisories for some West Seattle beaches

SEATTLE — According to the King County Wastewater Treatment Division, 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were accidentally released into Puget Sound earlier this week.

“On June 17, crews were replacing a flow control gate near the 63rd Avenue Pump Station in West Seattle. Around 10 a.m., they discovered that another gate — used to isolate upstream flow — was leaking. As a result, untreated wastewater was released into Puget Sound through the pump station’s offshore emergency outfall," the county Wastewater Treatment Division told KIRO 7.

Crews stopped the leak by 11:30 a.m. that day and repairs have been underway.

Public Health - Seattle & King County is asking folks and pets to keep out of Cormorant Cove until 11:30 a.m. on June 24.

The advisory was lifted for Constellation Park and Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint.

Public health officials have also directed King County to continue collecting samples to monitor water quality.

Learn more information and see the map of impacted areas here.

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