WASHINGTON — The Washington Department of Health is warning FIFA visitors about the strength of cannabis in Washington.

The state health agency says potency varies by product and recommends that users start with a low dose and go slow.

The Washington DoH posted the recommendation on its Facebook page on Friday, along with a claim that it has seen an uptick in cannabis-related emergency room visits.

Health officials warn visitors that cannabis in Washington can be stronger than in other parts of US

That post has since been removed and the WA DoH says it does not have data to back up that claim.

A representative from the WA DoH provided the following statement to KIRO 7:

“The initial reports have not been backed up by the data, so we cannot confirm an uptick in cannabis related emergency room visits.”

For tips on how to use cannabis safely and to learn more about the impacts of marijuana use, visit Cannabis Safely WA.

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