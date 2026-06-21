Deputies: Driver flees police, crashes into vehicle with children inside before car catches fire

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fiery crash on Pacific Ave. S. in Lakewood that began when a suspect tried to speed away from a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 5:22 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a vehicle near the Alta Apartments off Steel Street S. in Tacoma. The driver did not stop and instead sped off, deputies said.

The vehicle was forced to slow down for traffic, and the deputy was able to get a tracker on the car and pull back from the chase.

A few minutes later, the vehicle had stopped at 84th and Yakima Ave., and deputies tried to talk to the driver, who was trying to remove the tracking device, deputies said.

The man jumped back in the car and sped off for a second time, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies chased the vehicle onto Pacific Ave. S. (SR 7), where the vehicle was reported to have crashed into another vehicle at 110th St. S and Pacific Ave. S at 5:29 p.m.

Three cars were involved in the wreck, according to the Washington State Patrol

The suspect ran off from the crash, but deputies were able to chase the 22-year-old and take him into custody.

One vehicle that was involved in the crash caught fire, deputies said.

Four occupants in the victim vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of those passengers were children.

One deputy was injured and taken to a local hospital. The circumstances and extent of the deputy’s injury are unknown.

According to the sheriff’s office, a gun could be seen inside the suspect’s vehicle in plain view. The suspect will also be processed for DUI.

Pacific Ave. S at SR 512 will be closed until further notice as the investigation continues.

KIRO 7 has a crew en route to the scene.

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