Firefighters remove water from historic MV Skansonia ferry on Lake Union in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department is working to remove water from a 165-foot retired ferry boat docked at NE Northlake Way in Lake Union.

No word on what is causing the leak for the MV Skansonia. The boat was built in 1929 by the Skansie Brothers. It used to transport people and their vehicles between Vashon Island and Point Defiance. Now it serves as a waterfront venue for weddings and other events.

As a safety precaution, no one is allowed onto the vessel.

No injuries have been reported.

KIRO 7 News has a crew heading to the scene to learn more about the leak and will update this story when more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group