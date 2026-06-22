SUV slams into Woodinville Cafe, five evaluated for injuries

A car crashed into a Woodinville cafe Sunday afternoon, injuring two people.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a red SUV crashed into the Woodinville Cafe, located on N.E. Woodinville Duvall Road, Eastside Fire & Rescue confirmed.

EF&R is transporting two patients with non critical injuries from a car into a building at 14170 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd. Five patients were evaluated for injuries at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Qp3HF0ZHto — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) June 21, 2026

According to fire crews, five people were evaluated at the scene for injuries. Two people needed to be transported to a nearby hospital, but both suffered “non-serious injuries.”

Eastside Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of the crash.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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