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SUV slams into Woodinville Cafe, five evaluated for injuries

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
SUV slams into Woodinville Cafe, five evaluated for injuries At approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a red SUV crashed into the Woodinville Cafe, located on N.E. Woodinville Duvall Road. (Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire & Rescue) (Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire & Rescue)
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

A car crashed into a Woodinville cafe Sunday afternoon, injuring two people.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a red SUV crashed into the Woodinville Cafe, located on N.E. Woodinville Duvall Road, Eastside Fire & Rescue confirmed.

According to fire crews, five people were evaluated at the scene for injuries. Two people needed to be transported to a nearby hospital, but both suffered “non-serious injuries.”

Eastside Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of the crash.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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