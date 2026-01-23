Bloom Boutique in Gig Harbor begins rebuilding after truck smashes through store

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Construction repairs are underway at a Bloom Boutique in Gig Harbor, two weeks after a truck smashed through its wall.

“We can’t wait to see your lovely faces again! Save your shopping dollars- because we are planning some fun things again for when we are open again,” the owners shared online. “Thank you so much for the kind messages of love and support. It truly means the world to us and reminds us how special this community is.”

The crash happened on January 7 and caused a gas leak.

According to police, the crash happened while the driver was turning into the parking lot. His feet became caught between the gas and brake pedals, causing him to accelerate into the shop.

No customers were inside at the time, but one of the owners, Mark Crowley, was hurt.

“Mark has some cuts and bruises, and received a few stitches, but he is doing okay,” co-owner Maria Miskoski shared online the day of the crash.

Construction is estimated to take about 60 days to complete.

“We have been to Los Angeles to check in with our brands and they are being extremely supportive,” the owners shared this week. “When we reopen it will be with all new merchandise.”

©2026 Cox Media Group