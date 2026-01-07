Truck crashes into Bloom Boutique in Gig Harbor, causing gas leak

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Bloom Boutique in Gig Harbor is temporarily closed after a truck drove through the store and caused a gas leak.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the crash happened while the driver was turning into the parking lot. His feet became caught between the gas and brake pedals, causing him to accelerate into the shop.

No customers were inside at the time, but one of the owners, Mark Crowley, was hurt.

“Mark has some cuts and bruises, and received a few stitches, but he is doing okay,” co-owner Maria Miskoski shared online.

The pair also owns Frankie, another shop in Uptown Gig Harbor. While Bloom is closed, customers can make returns, exchanges, and shop at Frankie.

“Thank you so much for the outpouring of love, well wishes and messages of concern. We truly feel so supported by this community,” Mark and Maria shared online.

