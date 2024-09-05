Hundreds of people & pups honor Ruth Dalton, beloved dog walker murdered in Seattle

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, hundreds of people and their pups walked to remember Ruth Dalton, an 80-year-old Seattle dog walker who was killed in a violent carjacking.

Crowds of people and their pups marched from the corner of Harrison Street and Martin Luther King to Madison Park.

Loved ones and local leaders, including Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr, spoke in honor of Dalton and the heroes who stepped into help.

“Warmth! That is the number one word that comes to mind she was just such a joyful, happy, loving person,” said Adrienne Jorgensen, a friend of Dalton’s.

On the morning of August 20, Seattle Police say 48-year-old Jahmed Haynes carjacked Dalton in the Madison Valley neighborhood.

“My brain has not registered a process that something so horrifically violent could happen to such a wonderful human being going about her day,” Jorgensen added.

New surveillance video obtained by KIRO 7 on Wednesday captured the moments before Dalton’s attack.

Dalton’s blue Subaru could be seen parked on the street. Investigators said the suspect, Haynes, was pacing past her car before making a move into the passenger’s side.

“She had pulled over on the street to send her daily devotionals to send God’s word,” said Dalton’s granddaughter, Melanie Roberts.

Roberts told KIRO 7 her grandmother had put the safety of others and the dogs first by pulling over.

According to court documents Haynes got into Dalton’s car while she and several dogs were inside. As Haynes was pushing Dalton out, a witness with a bat tried to help, but Haynes pulled a knife.

With Dalton out of the car, Haynes backed up hitting two other vehicles. Then as he sped off, he dragged Dalton along with him. She died at the scene.

“She went out doing the two things that she loved, which was caring for the animals and spreading God’s word,” Roberts said.

Multiple dogs survived after escaping from her car during the attack, including a corgi named Bentley.

“Bentley was a friend of Ruth and he was in the car on that day,” said Deputy Seattle City Attorney Scott Lindsay.

Bentley belongs to Lindsay’s mother, who had been Dalton’s client for decades.

“We’re very thankful to Ruth for doing everything she could to keep him safe and work a big part of our lives,” he added.

Dalton’s vehicle was later found abandoned at Brighton Playfield in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

Sadly, Dalton’s small dog was also found stabbed to death and left in a recycling bin.

“It’s hard to comprehend someone with that history one could snap and do this, but I just I know Ruth would want compassion and that’s hard,” said Courtenay Newton, a friend of Dalton’s.

Haynes has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Animal Cruelty in the First Degree. All three charges include a deadly weapon enhancement.

Haynes has an extensive criminal history. According to prosecutors, if he is convicted on either the murder or the assault charge, that would be his third strike and would mean he’d automatically be sentenced to life in prison.

Haynes is set to be arraigned Thursday morning.

