Home burns after tree falls on power lines, crashes into house in Lake Stevens

A Lake Stevens home caught on fire Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines and into the home Monday morning.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to the fully involved fire in the 13000 block of 44th Street Northeast in Lake Stevens.

Due to the overnight storm, several trees and power lines had fallen throughout the county.

By 9 a.m., tens of thousands of customers were without power throughout the region.

When crews arrived to the home in Lake Stevens, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

