Thousands without power in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — More than six thousand Seattle City Light customers on Capitol Hill are without power.

The Seattle City Light map shows the outage affects an area from Cal Anderson Park east to just west of Washington Park. It extends south to Madison Street.

The map also shows the outage extending north towards near where SR 520 meets I-5.

In a tweet, City Light says the outage affects 6,985 customers. The cause is under investigation with an estimated time of restoration at 11 a.m.





Crews are responding to an outage in the Capitol Hill area affecting approx. 6,985 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is 11 am. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/MJc8tq6eqp — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) June 3, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group