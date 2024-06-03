Local

Thousands without power in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — More than six thousand Seattle City Light customers on Capitol Hill are without power.

The Seattle City Light map shows the outage affects an area from Cal Anderson Park east to just west of Washington Park.  It extends south to Madison Street.

The map also shows the outage extending north towards near where SR 520 meets I-5.

In a tweet, City Light says the outage affects 6,985 customers.  The cause is under investigation with an estimated time of restoration at 11 a.m.



