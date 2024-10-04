Highline Public Schools says ransomware cause of crippled network systems

BURIEN, Wash. — Nearly a month after unauthorized activity was detected in Highline Public Schools’ technology systems, the district says ransomware was the culprit that crippled its network systems.

In an FAQ page addressing the event, the district said the activity was detected on Sept. 7. A forensic cybersecurity specialist was brought in to

As the investigation began, classes were canceled for three days while the extent of the damage was evaluated.

When students returned to class on the fourth day, they had no internet as network systems were being rebuilt.

In an update on Thursday, the district said its systems were partially restored.

“Beginning the week of October 14, technology services staff will prompt all staff and students to update their network passwords. Additionally, we will re-image all district-provided Windows devices. We expect to restore access to several of our network tools during the week of October 14,” the district said on its FAQ page.

Regarding what information may have been compromised, the investigation continues. In the meantime, district employees were provided with free credit monitoring for a year.

If the investigation shows that personal data was exposed, those affected will be notified in writing, as per law.





