One arrested, two injured following armed home invasion in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man was arrested and a woman was injured during a home invasion that escalated into a shootout in Lynnwood.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home near Logan Park in Lynnwood around 11:20 a.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

Deputies say a 48-year-old man forcibly entered the home and exchanged gunfire with a resident before running away.

The resident, a 43-year-old woman from Lynnwood, was hurt and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Deputies found the man in Shoreline and took him into custody. He had also been hurt during the altercation and was taken to Harborview Medical Center as well.

Once released from the hospital, he is expected to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Deputies confirmed that all parties involved in the incident were known to each other.

This is an active investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group