NBA vote on potential expansion to Seattle: When to watch

The NBA Board of Commissioners will vote on Wednesday to possibly expand the league to Seattle and Las Vegas.

KIRO 7 will be live starting at 11:30 a.m. PT, when the vote is expected to come down at the earliest.

A vote of approval would be one step closer to bringing the SuperSonics back to Seattle but a two-thirds majority, 23 out of 30 board members, is needed to pass.

Sonics fans have been waiting 18 years since the team left Seattle in 2008, after a group from Oklahoma City moved the team where it became the Thunder.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first broke the news of the NBA vote and reports that the league is targeting the potential new teams to begin play in the 2028-2029 season.

Stream KIRO 7 News at 11:30 a.m. at the link here for the latest on the NBA expansion vote.

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