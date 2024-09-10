BURIEN, Wash. — Highline has notified parents that schools will remain closed on Tuesday as they continue to investigate after their technology systems were allegedly hacked, the district said.

On Sunday, Highline Public Schools announced that classes were canceled on Monday after the district said it detected “unauthorized activity” within its technology systems.

Highline Public Schools closed through Tuesday after ‘unauthorized activity’ in technology systems

The district has not disclosed what kind of unauthorized activity was discovered, however, a spokesperson for the district told KIRO 7 News that the impacted systems are connected to bus routes, attendance, and student information like emergency contact information.

The district’s Wi-Fi is currently down, however, the district still has access to its website, emails and system that can communicate with parents via text messages.

“Without access, these schools, we can’t safely operate our school buildings,” Tove Tupper, Chief Communications Officer for the school district, said. “This is really operating school safety, not having access to the internet as part a learning environment. It’s about not having access to systems that operate our school.”

According to a note posted on the district website , staff members have taken immediate action to isolate the impacted system.

The district said it is working closely with state and federal partners to rectify the issue.

KIRO 7 News asked Tupper if any personal information, including addresses, social security numbers, etc., is at risk.

“We are doing an analysis as part of the investigation and we will have more information once that full analysis, data analysis, is complete,” Tupper said.

The district-wide closure comes on what was supposed to be the first day of kindergarteners.

Several parents, like Vanessa Evangelista, had to make last-minute changes due to the closure.

“It affects a lot,” she said. “It does scare me. It’s a lot of concerns. We are so vigilant of our information nowadays, and now I have to worry about my kids, my nieces, my nephews, at such a young age.”

“We recognize the burden this decision places on both families and staff, but student safety is our top priority, and we cannot have school without these critical systems in place,” the district posted online.

For those looking to attend today’s scheduled vaccine clinic, the district said it has been moved to the Matt Griffin YMCA at 3595 South 188th Street in SeaTac, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Registration is recommended for faster service: gethps.info/4dV5dTE

Parents can expect updates about the investigation and closures via text messages and the district website, the district said.





