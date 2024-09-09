Highline Public Schools cancels class Monday for possible cyberattack

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Highline Public Schools canceled classes Monday after the district said it detected ‘unauthorized activity’ on its technology systems.

The district has not disclosed what kind of unauthorized activity was discovered.

According to a note posted on the district website, staff has taken immediate action to isolate the impacted system.

The district says it is working closely with state and federal partners to rectify the issue.

The district-wide closure comes on what was supposed to be the first day of kindergarteners.

“We recognize the burden this decision places on both families and staff, but student safety is our top priority, and we cannot have school without these critical systems in place,” the district posted online.

Highline Public Schools says it will notify families by 2:00 p.m. today if this disruption impacts schools on Tuesday, too.

For those looking to attend today’s scheduled vaccine clinic, the district says it has been moved to the Matt Griffin YMCA at 3595 South 188th Street in SeaTac, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Registration is recommended for faster service: gethps.info/4dV5dTE

