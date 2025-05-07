SEA Airport aircraft fuelers vote to authorize strike

SEATAC — 150 aircraft fuelers at SEA Airport are now poised to walk off the job after teamsters voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize a strike.

“They are not asking for the moon, they’re asking to be treated with respect,” said Jamie Fleming, a union leader with Teamsters Local 174.

The fuelers service about 70% of planes at SEA and work for Swissport, one of the largest providers of airport ground services.

“This job is not only dangerous, it’s grueling,” said Fleming.

Fleming says the fuelers’ previous contract with Swissport expired a few days ago and they’ve been negotiating for the past two months, but talks have stalled.

Many fuelers make little more than minimum wage. They’re asking for better pay and improved working conditions.

“They don’t stock the toilet paper, hand towels – we have to bring our own stuff,” said James Olivas, a fueling agent.

“These people smell like jet fuel at the end of the day. They should have some facilities available to them, so they don’t have to go home to their families smelling like that,” added Fleming.

If there is a strike – who puts fuel in the planes?

Swissport has informed SEA it has a contingency plan ready to go. Fleming says the company is making a move to bring in outside workers.

“I don’t think it’s possible for Swissport to avoid disruptions at the airport if their entire 150-person workforce does not show up to work,” said Fleming.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for Thursday.

