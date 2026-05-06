One injured in Everett road rage shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot after an alleged road rage incident in Everett on Tuesday night.

According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting “following a road rage incident” near the intersection of 108th Street SW and 13th Avenue West at around 11 p.m.

Arriving officers found one man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by Everett firefighters.

Police believe the suspect drove away. As of Wednesday morning, nobody was in custody.

Everett PD shared details of the shooting just after midnight, adding that this is an active and ongoing investigation, with no further information at this time.

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