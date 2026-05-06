Video shows unprovoked attack on 77-year-old in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Surveillance footage obtained by KIRO 7 shows the shocking attack in downtown Seattle that sent a 77-year-old man to the hospital for over a week.

The senior was left with a broken arm, a broken knee, and a cut to the forehead, according to prosecutors.

The unprovoked attack happened near the infamous corner of 3rd and Pine.

“It’s been a problem area since, like, the ‘90s or something,” Bailey Minden, who told KIRO 7 he has spent plenty of time near the intersection over the years, said.

Footage from Seattle police surveillance cameras shows the victim walking up the sidewalk. Two men are seen approaching him. The victim attempts to walk out of their way, but they both hit him, sending him to the ground.

“They will get what’s coming to them,” Minden said. “It’s crazy. It takes a special kind of person to go around assaulting old people.”

The men are seen walking around the area for a few minutes after the attack, talking animatedly. The victim remains on the ground the whole time.

Body camera footage shows Seattle police arriving and running to the McDonald’s at 3rd and Pine, where the men are standing. Police put Ahmed Osman in handcuffs.

The other suspect, who is standing next to Osman, was not arrested.

Investigators said at the time that they did not know the other man was involved as well.

After he was put in cuffs, Osman denied hitting anyone and claimed to have connections in politics.

“Hey, between me and you, my sister, she’s the senator of Minnesota,” he said. “I respect the law; I’ll tell you that.”

He also namedropped the mayor.

“You know Katie?” Osman said. “The mayor? That’s all I’m going to say. That’s my last word.”

Osman is charged with second-degree assault. He bailed out of jail, and there is now a warrant for his arrest.

Redmond police arrested the other suspect Monday. He has not yet been charged.

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