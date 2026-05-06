Docs: Seattle man forces 10th grader into woods before sexually assaulting her

SEATTLE — A 36-year-old man has been booked into King County Jail for allegedly coercing and sexually assaulting a teen.

According to court documents, on May 4 just before 1 p.m.,the victim was waiting at a bus stop at 5th Ave NE, near NE 103rd St. when she was approached by a stranger on a bike.

The stranger asked her what grade she was in and how old she was, court documents said.

The teen said she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be rude, so she told him that she was in 10th grade and was 15 years old, docs said.

The teen told investigators the man kept saying how attractive she was and asked her to go into the wooded area just east of the bus stop, according to court documents. She said no, but followed because she was afraid of what he might do if she didn’t, court documents said.

Court documents say the man put a hand over the teen’s mouth and told her not to scream, and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The teen was able to scream, and when she did, the suspect ran off.

She came out of the woods “crying” and “looking terrified,” a witness told investigators.

That witness told investigators he saw the suspect approach the teen at the bus stop and “thought it was suspicious.” He said he saw the pair walk into the woods and crossed the street to follow them. He heard the teen scream and she told the witness what happened in the woods, according to court documents.

The teen and the witness described the suspect to police.

While police were searching the area, Seattle Fire was in the area of N 107 St. and Stone Ave N when they saw a man defecating in public. They yelled at him to stop and realized that he matched the description of the assault they responded to.

Firefighters called SPD and the suspect was quickly arrested.

Initial reports said the suspect was 35 years old, but prosecutors say he has several aliases, which may have contributed to the discrepancy.

“Today’s incident is unacceptable. Our children should be able to travel safely and enjoy their youth without fear. As a community, we need to fully support our victims now and in the future. We need to prosecute those responsible for stealing our most vulnerable people’s sense of safety, and work together to stop this from happening again,” said Chief Shon Barnes on Monday. “To victims of sexual assault, this City is here to support you. Please know that there are resources available at https://seekthenspeakseattle.com/or theKing County Sexual Assault Resource Center.”

The suspect did not appear in court on Tuesday, so bail was not addressed.

He is facing charges for investigation of rape and kidnapping.

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