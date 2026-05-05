Scam targeting car sellers could cost you thousands

A car-selling scam is targeting individuals across Western Washington, costing victims thousands of dollars.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force and Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office are investigating these incidents, which involve fraudsters manipulating vehicles to force through lowball offers.

Detectives have identified at least 26 victims in the region who have been impacted by this scheme.

The scam typically begins when a seller agrees to meet a buyer online. A group of suspects arrives, distracts the seller and covertly damages the vehicle.

During a subsequent test drive, the car appears to have significant mechanical issues, leading the suspects to demand a drastically reduced price.

The scheme relies on distraction while one member of the group secretly sabotages the vehicle.

Lieutenant Krusey of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force described the method.

“They’ll take either a bottle of oil or something like that from their pocket, and then they’ll come down to the motor,” Krusey said.

Detective Edward Welter with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office explained that even a small amount of damage can appear severe.

“It doesn’t take a lot of oil to make something look like a big problem,” Welter said. “On the drive, you know, smoke starts billowing. Things start to have this smell.”

The financial impact on victims can be substantial.

“Some vehicles that were listed for $10,000 were sold for as little as $500,” Welter said.

Losing a vehicle for a fraction of its value can have major economic consequences for sellers.

Suspects connected to these incidents have been arrested and charged. However, law enforcement officials are concerned they could strike again while out on bail.

“If your car wasn’t broken when you showed up, it probably isn’t broken when you’re leaving,” Welter cautioned.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, detectives advise sellers to conduct transactions in public areas, preferably near a police station.

They also recommend bringing a witness to the meeting.

“If you have two sets of eyes, you’re not going to be distracted,” Krusey said.

The scam also creates a second set of victims: unsuspecting individuals who later purchase these fraudulently obtained vehicles. These cars are considered stolen by fraud.

Buyers of used cars should also exercise caution. Investigators recommend running a Carfax report to understand the vehicle’s history and ensure its legitimacy.

Krusey warned that without proper checks, buyers “are going to be out the money and the vehicle as well.”

If individuals believe they have been a victim of this car-selling scam, they should contact the Police Department in the jurisdiction where the incident occurred. That department should then reach out to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force for further investigation.

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