I-5 express lanes back open in Seattle after crash blocked all northbound lanes

SEATTLE — The northbound express lanes of I-5 are back open after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle blocked all lanes under the Seattle Convention Center for nearly an hour.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says traffic was backed up for nearly five miles because of the closure.

The Washington State Patrol says injuries were reported in the crash.

The NB I-5 express lanes in Seattle and all ramps have reopened after an earlier collision. Seeing a 5+ mile backup on mainline I-5. https://t.co/p8APqjGFyf pic.twitter.com/0tKjuUIYYm — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 5, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group