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I-5 express lanes back open in Seattle after crash blocked all northbound lanes

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation
Crash blocks all express lanes going northbound on I-5 in Seattle Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The northbound express lanes of I-5 are back open after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle blocked all lanes under the Seattle Convention Center for nearly an hour.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says traffic was backed up for nearly five miles because of the closure.

The Washington State Patrol says injuries were reported in the crash.

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