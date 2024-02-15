Have you seen these two missing kids in Kitsap County?

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help to find two kids who went missing Wednesday.

Lillian M. Duke, 10, and Skyler Emily Joy Bueno, 11, were last seen Wednesday night around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northeast 3rd Street, on the east side of Bremerton.

Lillian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair with the tips dyed red.

Skyler is 5 feet tall, 113 pounds, with brown hair with blonde highlights in the front.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

