Flags at half-staff this weekend in honor of fallen firefighters

On May 5, flags will be lowered to half-staff as fallen firefighters around the country are remembered during the 43rd National Fallen Firefighter Memorial weekend.

Governor Jay Inslee has directed all state agency facilities to lower the United States and Washington State flags to half-staff on Sunday, May 5, and as early as the close of business on Friday, May 3.

Fire departments around the state will honor and remember the fallen at events and on social media.

This weekend May 4th and 5th marks the 43rd National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend. Please take a moment and think of those brave firefighter who have died in the line of duty. We thank you for your sacrifice. #FallenFirefighterMemorial pic.twitter.com/LTwc3hOxbI — WA Fire Marshal (@wafiremarshal) May 4, 2024

“Firefighters have always had our backs; as a Nation, we have to have theirs,” President Biden proclaimed.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will hold a candlelight vigil on May 4 at 4:30 p.m. PST followed by the memorial service on May 5 at 7 a.m. PST on their website, YouTube, and Facebook page.

In 2023, 89 firefighters lost their lives around the nation, NFFF said.

