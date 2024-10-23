Bremerton man allegedly tied noose around neck of son’s friend after he told the father he was gay

BREMERTON, Wash. — A 38-year-old Bremerton man was arrested Monday in connection with an alleged assault involving two boys, including his biological son, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Arnim Sweeney faces multiple charges, including second-degree assault, a hate crime, unlawful firearm possession, and reckless endangerment.

The arrest followed allegations that Sweeney assaulted the two boys on October 21.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Sweeney asked a friend of his son, a 13-year-old boy, if he was gay; when the teen said, “Yes, is it a crime to be gay in this house?” deputies say Sweeney tied a noose around his neck.

Both boys managed to escape, according to court documents.

A search of Sweeney’s residence also led to the discovery of a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior domestic violence protection order issued in Kansas City in 2023.

Sweeney denied the allegations but admitted to owning the firearm found in the house.

He was taken into custody without incident and is currently held in the Kitsap County Jail.

Sweeney was arraigned Tuesday and bail was set at $50,000.

