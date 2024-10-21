Homicide investigation underway after multiple people found dead, injured inside Fall City home

FALL CITY, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after a domestic violence incident resulted in a “significant number of victims” who were killed or injured in Fall City early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Lake Alice Road Southeast in Fall City.

During a press conference, KCSO Deputy Mike Mellis with the sheriff’s office said law enforcement from all over the area responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at a home in an unincorporated part of Fall City. When deputies arrived at the home, they found multiple victims who were dead or injured inside.

According to multiple paramedics and first responders who spoke to KIRO 7 News’ Gary Horcher, five people were killed, and “it appears the brother who fired the weapon tried to hang himself.” They told Horcher that they didn’t know if the alleged shooter died.

Other victims called police from a bathroom inside the home, where they hid during the incident, Horcher said.

Deputies said that a neighbor with medical experience helped one of the victims who was injured during the incident. That victim was taken to Harborview Hospital for treatment.

Mellis said it was a “traumatic scene” and the office is working to receive a search warrant from a local judge to investigate and gather evidence from the home.

Investigators spoke to some of the victims who were injured to receive the “quick and dirty version of the story,” but those details have not been disclosed as of Monday morning. Detectives are currently interviewing potential witnesses who may have information about the incident.

The King County medical examiner arrived at the scene and will release the identification of the victims killed once autopsies are completed. There were no further details regarding the extent of the victims’ injuries or deaths, Mellis said. The ages and names of each victim have not been released.

Mellis said there was no history of calls to this house.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and the scene remains under investigation.

The Major Crimes Unit is leading the homicide investigation with the help of the Washington State Patrol, which will conduct the bulk of crime scene forensic analysis, Mellis said.

There was no further information available to provide at this time.

This story will be updated.





