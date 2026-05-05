Firefighters rescue dog from underneath Lake Stevens deck

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) crews worked together to free a dog from underneath a Lake Stevens deck last week.

After hearing about the stuck pup, the Lake Stevens Police Department called firefighters from Station 81 to help.

When they arrived, SRFR crews carefully removed several boards and shoveled away some dirt from around her.

They were able to rescue her in about 20 minutes, and she smiled for the camera before heading home to her family.

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