LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old Lynnwood girl.

Investigators say Sha’niece Watson walked away from her home on April 27.

She has left home in the past and was most recently found in Island County.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and a dark backpack.

If you see her call 911 and refer to case #24-55211.

