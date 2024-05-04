Dupont now a Purple Heart City and awards the Congressional Gold Medal

DUPONT, Wash. — On May 2, the City of Dupont became an official Purple Heart City with the unveiling of the Purple Heart sign at an event at Clocktower Park.

The event was led by the mayor of Dupont, Ronald Frederick, and included the presentation of the Congressional Gold Medal (CGM) bronze replica to 101-year-old World War II veteran, Harvey Drahos of Lacey. Four World War II veterans were posthumously honored with the CGM presented to their Next of Kin.

Oscar Hilman, Brigadier General (Retired) and Region 8 Director from the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project presented the awards.

Dupont joins the Purple Heart Trail and other Washington cities to recognize and honor Purple Heart recipients for their sacrifice to our country.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions, according to the House of Representatives.





