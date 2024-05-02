Deputies: Girlfriend shoots, kills boyfriend with pellet rifle in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — A woman is suspected of killing her boyfriend with a pellet rifle during an argument Wednesday night.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting at a home in Graham off 252nd Street East and 52nd Avenue East at 6:35 p.m.

They arrived to find a 51-year-old man dead outside. The deputies were told the victim’s girlfriend had shot her boyfriend.

Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene. The man’s 49-year-old girlfriend was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on second-degree murder charges.

Sgt. Darren Moss said weapon was a .177 caliber pellet rifle.

It is not yet known where on his body the man was shot.

Investigators served a search warrant inside the home to confiscate the pellet gun and look for other evidence.





