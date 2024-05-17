Local

All lanes of northbound I-5 in Everett closed after trooper involved shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Washington State Patrol is responding to an incident along northbound Interstate 5 in Everett Thursday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, there was a shooting involving a trooper near 26th Street Northeast.

According to Sigalert, the backup along northbound I-5 begins at about the Everett Mall.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-5 and onto Highway 2 and Marine View Drive.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

