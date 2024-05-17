All lanes of northbound I-5 in Everett closed after trooper involved shooting

The Washington State Patrol is responding to an incident along northbound Interstate 5 in Everett Thursday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, there was a shooting involving a trooper near 26th Street Northeast.

According to Sigalert, the backup along northbound I-5 begins at about the Everett Mall.

#Everett: NB I-5 at Union Slough (MP 197) is fully blocked due to ongoing police activity. We ask everyone to avoid the area until the incident has been resolved. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) May 16, 2024

🚨NB I-5 is FULLY BLOCKED at US 2 in #Everett for an incident north of Marine View Drive.



Use alternate routes. We're working on getting traffic cleared closer to the scene. Vehicles are also exiting at the Marine View Dr exit. State Patrol is at the scene. https://t.co/4mhFUOqwvk pic.twitter.com/PkQ3iAQ1lS — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 17, 2024

Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-5 and onto Highway 2 and Marine View Drive.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

