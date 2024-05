SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who stole a debit card out of a car and later used the card at a gas station.

The suspect “prowled” the car in Snohomish and then used the card at the 76 gas station on State Route 9.

Officers ask anyone who recognizes this person to email Deputy Christiansen at Brandon.Christiansen@snoco.org and reference case #24-41157.

