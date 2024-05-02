Arrest made in 1984 cold case in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — An arrest has finally been made in a 1984 murder case from Everett. The suspect, named by Everett PD as Mitchell Gaff, was booked in the Snohomish County jail on the alleged murder of Judith “Judy” Weaver.

The man was arrested in Olympia and was charged with first-degree murder when new DNA evidence was linked to him.

“After nearly 40 years, Judy Weaver’s loved ones and our community will finally see someone held accountable for her tragic killing,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin.

The Everett Police Chief commended his detectives for their outstanding work in resolving the case.

“We are incredibly proud of Det. Susan Logothetti for her effort and persistence which ultimately led to the identification and arrest of this suspect,” Everette Police Chief John DeRousse said.

