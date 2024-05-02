North Sound drivers beware: SR 529 bridge about to close for summer

EVERETT, Wash. — A warning for drivers in the north sound who take the Steamboat Slough bridge – get ready for it to shut down for four months.

During the closure, WSDOT (Washington Department of Transportation) crews will be replacing parts of the steel truss, make repairs and put a fresh coat of paint on the bridge.

The bridge is on SR 529 and spans over the Steamboat Slough between Everett and Marysville.

To get ready for the months-long project, WSDOT will be reducing northbound lanes on the bridge to just one lane starting this Monday, May 6th.

That gives drivers a chance to get ready for the full closure of the bridge three weeks away – on May 28th.

While the work is going on, the bridge will be raised to let large boats pass below on the Snohomish River.

WSDOT has posted information on what to expect and the timeline of the bridge closure )

